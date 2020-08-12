You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found with gunshot wound in area of Oakland Avenue taken to hospital
0 comments

Man found with gunshot wound in area of Oakland Avenue taken to hospital

Only $5 for 5 months

A man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning for a gunshot wound, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline wrote in an email that police responded to the 2800 block of Oakland Avenue Northwest just before 9:15 a.m. and located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident is connected to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Cline said. There were no reports of injuries or property damage at the time, she said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing, the department said.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500. The department can also be texted at 274637, with police asking that texts begin with RoanokePD.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19
Roanoke Local News

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Inmates housed at the Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began. Four inmates who began showing symptoms more than two weeks ago, and were quarantined at that time, tested positive. They remain in quarantine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tour of the Blue Hills Communication Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert