Man found with gunshot wound in area of Oakland Boulevard taken to hospital

A man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning for a gunshot wound, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline wrote in an email that police responded to the 2800 block of Oakland Boulevard Northwest just before 9:15 a.m. and located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident is connected to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Cline said. There were no reports of injuries or property damage at the time, she said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing, the department said.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500. The department can also be texted at 274637, with police asking that texts begin with RoanokePD.

