Man hits off-duty state trooper with hatchet during Grayson County church gathering, police say

Virginia State Police are asking for help finding a man who hit an off-duty state trooper with a hatchet during a Sunday night gathering at a rural church in Grayson County.

In a news release issued Monday, state police said the incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. State police did not identify the church other than to say it was located in the 11000 block of Flat Ridge Road outside Troutdale.

The off-duty trooper, who was not named in the news release, was among about 20 people at the church when there was a banging at the building’s main entrance. The trooper opened the door and found a man and dog there. The officer asked if he could help, the news release said.

The man started yelling at the trooper, who saw the man was holding a hatchet, and, as the trooper closed the door, the man swung the hatchet and hit the back of the officer’s hand, the news release said.

With the door shut, the trooper told the members of the church congregation to shelter in the basement.

He sustained minor scratches to his hand and was treated at the scene, the news release said. There were no other injuries.

Eventually the man left the property and the officer helped congregation members to their vehicles.