Man identified in fatal Giles crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning in Giles County.
James Sanders, 64, of Pembroke was driving a 1990 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck west on U.S. 460 when the truck ran off the left side of the highway, went through the median and crossed the eastbound lanes. The vehicle continued off the road and hit an embankment, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Sander was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, where he died from injuries later that morning. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.
