Man in Montgomery County custody following indecent exposure investigation
An Elliston man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Aug. 5 indecent exposure case in Shawsville, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Walter Franklin Morgan, 35, has been charged with one count of petit larceny and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning. Investigators from the agency, along with U.S. Marshals, took him into custody in Roanoke without incident.

Morgan is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.

