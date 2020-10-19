 Skip to main content
Man in wheelchair, woman injured in Montgomery County hit and run
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance to locate a vehicle thought to have struck a man in a wheelchair and a woman along Peppers Ferry Road Sunday night.

Deputies were called at about 10:07 p.m. to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road, located west of Christiansburg, and found two injured pedestrians, a news release sent out Monday said. A man in a wheelchair and a woman had been seriously injured by a vehicle that struck them and fled the scene, the news release said.

The pedestrians were not identified in the news release. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the news release said.

Investigators think an early 2000s model Chevrolet truck or SUV may have been involved. It would have been traveling from Christiansburg toward Pulaski and probably has extensive damage to the front passenger side.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or who saw the collision or a vehicle matching the description, to call officers at (540) 382-6915, or to call the dispatch center at (540) 382-4343 and ask to speak with a deputy.

