 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man injured in hit-and-run in Roanoke County

  • 0

A man is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run. It was reported around 6 p.m. in 1400 Block of Freeborn Circle. That is a residential area in the Mt. Pleasant area south of Roanoke City.

The victim was hospitalized, police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert