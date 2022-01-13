Man injured in hit-and-run in Roanoke County

A man is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
The collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run. It was reported around 6 p.m. in 1400 Block of Freeborn Circle. That is a residential area in the Mt. Pleasant area south of Roanoke City.
The victim was hospitalized, police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
