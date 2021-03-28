Man injured in Roanoke shooting

A man has been hospitalized for multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to Roanoke police.

Officers found the man in the 500 block of Madison Avenue Northwest about 11:40 a.m., police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. The injuries appeared to be serious.

No suspects were located in the area, and no arrests have been made. Police are working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call 344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD." Tips can be anonymous.

