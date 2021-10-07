Man injured in shooting in Southeast Roanoke

A man was wounded by gunfire shortly after midnight Thursday in Southeast Roanoke.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Morehead Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. and found the man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

There have been no arrests, and detectives are trying to learn more about the circumstances, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. Texts can be sent to 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

