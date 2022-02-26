 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man killed as result of Bent Mountain crash

  • 0

A single-vehicle crash on Bent Mountain Saturday morning resulted in the driver’s death.

Roanoke resident John Conley Jr., 62, was killed in the crash reported at 7100 Bent Mountain Road, according to a release from the Roanoke County Police Department.

He was driving his 1998 BMW 323i southbound at approximately 7:48 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it ran off the side of the road and struck a bridge abutment, according to the release.

Conley was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release, which also stated that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert