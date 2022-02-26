Man killed as result of Bent Mountain crash

A single-vehicle crash on Bent Mountain Saturday morning resulted in the driver’s death.

Roanoke resident John Conley Jr., 62, was killed in the crash reported at 7100 Bent Mountain Road, according to a release from the Roanoke County Police Department.

He was driving his 1998 BMW 323i southbound at approximately 7:48 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it ran off the side of the road and struck a bridge abutment, according to the release.

Conley was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release, which also stated that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

