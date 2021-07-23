Man killed in car crash in Franklin County

A 33-year-old man died after a single-car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night, state police said.
Marcus N. Pritchett of Glade Hill was driving a 2008 Nissan Quest along Truevine Road near Snow Creek Road when it ran off the right side and struck an embankment around 10:30 p.m., state police said. The car then crossed back over the road, ran off the left side and overturned.
Pritchett died at the scene.
