Man killed in car crash in Franklin County
A 33-year-old man died after a single-car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night, state police said.

Marcus N. Pritchett of Glade Hill was driving a 2008 Nissan Quest along Truevine Road near Snow Creek Road when it ran off the right side and struck an embankment around 10:30 p.m., state police said. The car then crossed back over the road, ran off the left side and overturned.

Pritchett died at the scene.

