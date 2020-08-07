You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in a northwest Roanoke neighborhood, police said.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of 17th Street and Loudon Avenue Northwest. According to Roanoke police, the motorcycle, traveling east on Loudon, veered into the lane of an oncoming vehicle and collided with it. The motorcycle rider, who has not yet been publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a description of the other vehicle or identified its driver, who they said is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed. Police ask that anyone with information call 344-8500 or text 274637 with a message that begins with the word "RoanokePD".

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

