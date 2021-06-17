Man pleads guilty in ATM fraud case that stole more than $250,000

In the spring of 2019, police in multiple jurisdictions were flooded with calls from people who reported unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts. The Roanoke branch of the U.S. Secret Service began an investigation.

A break came May 5 of that year, when a customer at the Bank of Fincastle in Botetourt County — whose wife had been a victim of the skimming — called 911 to report seeing a woman with long black hair and a baseball cap attempting to hide her face as she stood at a drive-thru ATM.

The woman then left in a blue vehicle with New York license plates. The car was later stopped for speeding by a sheriff’s deputy, who saw a small red bag being thrown from the window.

Inside the car, authorities saw a wig of long black hair and a baseball cap. Also recovered was $8,800, most of it in $20 bills, and 46 Panera gift cards that were later determined to have been encoded with stolen bank account information.

Ioana-Christina Pavel and Szilard Farkas, both of Romania, were arrested. Catalui was later charged after surveillance cameras documented him making repeated withdrawals at ATMs, in one case standing at the machine for nearly an hour.