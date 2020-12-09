Man pleads guilty to killing his wife, gets 28-year sentence in Montgomery Co.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shell casings showed that all seven bullets had been fired from the pistol’s cylinder, Pettitt said.

Gerard Tompkins made several statements that he had shot his wife but also, at the magistrates‘ office, said that he thought he was being booked for a DUI after wrecking his car and asked where his wife was, Pettitt said. His blood alcohol level was found to be a 0.16%, Pettitt said.

Investigators found that Michelle Tompkins had written down accounts of her husband’s violent drunkenness, Pettitt said.

One of Michelle Tompkin’s accounts said, “our new year started with you pointing a gun at me ... I’ve been naïve.”

Pettitt said that Michelle Tompkins told a friend that on most nights, her husband drank to the point of passing out and that she locked herself in her room to avoid him.

Gerard Tompkins wept as Pettitt spoke.

Defense attorney Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg said that Tompkins was pleading guilty after a thorough review of the evidence against him and consideration of the possibility that prosecutors would bring a first-degree murder charge.

A first-degree charge would carry a potential sentence of life in prison.