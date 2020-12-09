Man pleads guilty to killing his wife, gets 28-year sentence in Montgomery Co.

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County murder case ended Wednesday as Gerard Patrick Tompkins, 58, pleaded guilty to killing his wife.
Tompkins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the May shooting death of Michelle Tompkins in the driveway of the couple’s home in Riner.
County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor imposed the sentence recommended in a plea agreement: 38 years in prison, to be suspended after Tompkins serves 28 years.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that on May 19, Gerard Tompkins called emergency dispatchers at 8:47 p.m. and said he had shot his wife.
The sheriff's deputy who first arrived at the Tompkins’ home in the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run found Michele Tompkins slumped over the steering wheel of her car, which was running but had bullet holes in the driver’s door, Pettitt said. The glass in the driver’s side window had been knocked out.
Michelle Tompkins had nine bullet wounds, including some that had passed through her left arm into her chest, Pettitt said. Her cause of death was determined to be a bullet wound to the chest, Pettitt said.
The deputy looked through a glass door into the home's kitchen and saw Gerard Tompkins lying face down on the floor with a .357-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver next to him.
Shell casings showed that all seven bullets had been fired from the pistol’s cylinder, Pettitt said.
Gerard Tompkins made several statements that he had shot his wife but also, at the magistrates‘ office, said that he thought he was being booked for a DUI after wrecking his car and asked where his wife was, Pettitt said. His blood alcohol level was found to be a 0.16%, Pettitt said.
Investigators found that Michelle Tompkins had written down accounts of her husband’s violent drunkenness, Pettitt said.
One of Michelle Tompkin’s accounts said, “our new year started with you pointing a gun at me ... I’ve been naïve.”
Pettitt said that Michelle Tompkins told a friend that on most nights, her husband drank to the point of passing out and that she locked herself in her room to avoid him.
Gerard Tompkins wept as Pettitt spoke.
Defense attorney Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg said that Tompkins was pleading guilty after a thorough review of the evidence against him and consideration of the possibility that prosecutors would bring a first-degree murder charge.
A first-degree charge would carry a potential sentence of life in prison.
