Man sentenced to federal prison for attempted sexual enticement of 13-year-old Roanoke girl

A federal judge sentenced a Cleveland man Monday to 60 months in prison for attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl from Roanoke to come to his home for sexual activity.

Matthew Benjamin Foltz, 29, used the messaging application “Whisper” to engage in sexually explicit conversation, prosecutors said.

The person Fultz believed to be the girl was actually an undercover police officer.

He was arrested after the online conversation turned to his desire to bring the 13-year-old back to his home in Ohio, where he could impregnate her and teach her how to please him sexually, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Foutz pleaded pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of persuading, enticing, or coercing a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Christiansburg Police Department. Judge Elizabeth Dillon imposed the sentence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.