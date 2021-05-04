Man shot as group tries to regain stolen property, Giles County investigators say

Boyd went into the house and began arguing loudly with Riggs, search warrants said. A pistol was brandished by the woman who entered the house, Lilly said.

Soon Riggs ran out the front door, fell off the front porch, and tried to flee, Lilly said. Video showed Martin pursuing and firing, Lilly said.

After treatment at a hospital, Riggs is doing fine, Lilly said Tuesday.

At the bond hearing, which Martin attended by a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail, defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg called Martin’s father, Donald Martin, who testified that he was willing to put up a house to pay his son’s bail and would see that he stayed out of trouble until his next court date. Kellerman presented several letters vouching for William Martin’s character. William Martin said that if allowed out of jail, he would continue his plumbing business.

But Lilly pointed to William Martin’s record of protective order violations, intoxicated driving, and contempt of court citations. Judge Gino Williams said there was a presumption against bond due to the charges against Martin, and that nothing he had seen overcame that presumption.