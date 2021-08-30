Man shot in Roanoke, suspect arrested

A man was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital Sunday night after police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Ferncliffe Ave. NW.
The unidentified adult male victim was located outside of a building in the area with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to a police news release.
Information gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Deante Cotton, 28, according to the release.
Cotton, of Roanoke, was located in a car on the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave, and he was later charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the release.
The suspect and the victim know each other, according to the release.
Roanoke police said no further details about the incident were immediately available.