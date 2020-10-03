Man shot in Southeast Roanoke, police say

After responding to gunfire in southeast Roanoke Saturday, police learned that a man had been shot.

By the time authorities got to the 1000 block of Penmar Avenue around noon, the victim had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle, according to a Roanoke Police Department news release.

The man, who was not identified, appeared to have a non-life threatening wound, police said.

After speaking to the man at the hospital, police determined that he had an encounter with an acquaintance before the shooting. “Further details are limited at this time,” the news release stated.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 to send a text to 274637, beginning”RoanokePD.” Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

