Man shot, wounded while driving on I-581, police say

A man who was driving on Interstate 581 was shot and wounded Tuesday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting, reported around 6:30 p.m., is believed to have happened in the southbound corridor between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits.

Officers were called when the man was rushed via a personal vehicle to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and admitted with a gunshot wound.

Information about his condition wasn't available Tuesday night. No additional details were immediately released about the circumstances of the shooting or the location of the victim's vehicle at the time the gunfire erupted.

The police said their investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

