Man struck by vehicle, killed in NW Roanoke

A man was killed after a vehicle struck him Friday night as he was crossing Williamson Road near Woodbury Street in Northwest Roanoke, said Roanoke Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline in a statement released Saturday.

Cline said Saturday she was not yet authorized to release the identity of the man who died.

In a Facebook Messenger interview, Mauricia Plummer, 28, of Roanoke wrote that the man killed in the crash was her father, Maurice Plummer, 67, who lived in a nearby apartment complex. “He was a double amputee that used a motorized wheelchair as his daily form of moving about the world,” she wrote.

Roanoke police responded to an emergency call about 8:30 p.m. A vehicle traveling south on Williamson Road in the 5100 block had struck a man who was in the roadway. His injuries appeared serious. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Serenity Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, Mauricia Plummer wrote. “Everyone used to comment on his hazel eyes and infectious smile. He was literally the best dad in the world and I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.