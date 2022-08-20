 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who died at Roanoke hospital was shot, police say

A man who arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds has died in what police are calling a homicide.

The victim arrived at about 5:30 a.m. in a personal vehicle, as is often the case in Roanoke shootings.

Police said in a news release that they have not been able to establish yet where the incident happened.

The victim, who was not identified pending notification of family members, died while undergoing treatment at Roanoke Memorial, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. Information can also be shared by texting to 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

