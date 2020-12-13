Man who disrupted Floyd rally to spend 30 days in jail

FLOYD — A man who disrupted a Black Lives Matter celebration at the Floyd County Courthouse in June by waving a Confederate flag while walking through the crowd chanting insults and racial epithets will spend the last part of 2020 in the New River Valley Jail after his second appearance in a county courtroom on disorderly conduct charges.
Roger Andrew Altizer Jr., of Mechanicsville, was working in Floyd County on a construction project when he appeared at the Floyd4Floyd rally celebrating Juneteenth, responding to taunts by ripping off his shirt and challenging a rally participant to a fight, called another “a little bitch” and wanted to fight anyone who came near him.
In General District Court, Judge Randall Duncan had asked Altizer just what message was he trying to convey with his taunts, obscenities and epithets before finding him guilty with a sentence of a year, with nine months suspended, a $2,500 fine and an order to take anger management courses.
In District Court, Altizer entered not-guilty pleas to charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery.
In Circuit Court recently on an appeal, he entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct and received a month in jail with fines. Judge Mike Fleenor ordered Altizer to report to the regional jail on Dec. 7 to begin his 30-day term.
The plea deal Tuesday was quick, with no witnesses.
In General District Court in June, Altizer’s defense attorney Ryan Hamrick said his client was provoked by taunts from the crowd. Sheriff Brian Craig, however, told the court Altizer’s “demeanor did not appear to be friendly, especially after taking off his shirt.” Craig noted that the rally had nothing to do with the Confederate flag or the memorial on the Courthouse lawn.
Craig said he called for deputies to respond when Altizer lunged at “a gentleman with gray hair.“
“It had nothing to do with that,” the sheriff testified in June. “It was Juneteenth, Black Lives Matters.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.