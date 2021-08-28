 Skip to main content
Man with gunshot wound found on Roanoke's Williamson Road
An unidentified man with a gunshot wound was found by Roanoke officers at an unidentified business on the 3100 block of Williamson Road shortly before midnight Friday, according to a police news release.

The man appeared to have critical injuries, according to the release.

The man was taken man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

The shooting continues a recent pattern of such incidents in Northwest Roanoke.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. Texts can also be sent to 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

