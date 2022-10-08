Many enjoy Bloktober Fest, artistic treat in Roanoke's Grandin Village

A large portrait of Lucy Addison overlooks the alley way separating two buildings along an alley way off of Roanoke's Grandin Road.

Painted in different shades, the historical figure known for her contributions to education in Roanoke is set against an abstract dogwood flower background.

The painting of Addison, made by artist Autumn Raine Underwood, is one of nine pieces that form the “Walls That Unite” mural gallery adorning a side of the Roanoke Co+op building.

In addition to being admired by many passers-by on a radiant autumnal Saturday, the mural panels were celebrated during the first-ever Bloktober Fest event in the venerable neighborhood commercial district that's come to be known as Grandin Village.

The Co+op in partnership with the Grandin Village Business Association and the Roanoke Arts Commission dedicated what they formally called the “Grandin Village Art Walk: Walls That Unite.”

A Walls That Unite sign sits above the row of art panels.

Other works in the gallery include one of several children in awe as they’re looking at an opened book. The main subjects are set against a space-themed background featuring a number of planets. The panel, titled 'Hope' by Whitney Brock, is described as a piece that exposes the wonder and awe that is innately expressed by innocent young minds.

Douglas Jackson, the arts and culture coordinator for the city of Roanoke, reflected on the festival and the art work.

“I think it highlights how much talent there is in the area. Not only talent, but I think public art can help us communicate the kind of community we are and the kind of community we want to be,” Jackson said. “You look at the values that are portrayed in these nine murals, I think it really exemplifies that. It’s a great day for Grandin Village and for Roanoke.”

Don Gieck, a Colorado resident visiting his son who lives in Roanoke, passed through the alley on his way to Grandin Road, which was blocked off Saturday between Memorial Avenue and Westover Street, where homespun businesses set up booths. He said he quite liked the 'Hope' panel as he and his wife contemplated the new art work.

“I think it’s a nice move to have artwork on the outside on the wall there,” he said. “I think it’s nice. It does something with open space.”

Gieck’s wife pointed to another piece showing four people with their arms in the air as they’re watching a sunset over the mountains. Being from Colorado, the couple said they see similar scenes all the time back home.

Bloktober Fest itself involved the closing of a portion of Grandin Road Saturday to allow event goers to browse booths manned by a number of businesses.

There were probably about a couple dozen booths at the event, said Chris Link, president of the Raleigh Court Neighborhood Association, which staged on the festival.

Link said his neighborhood group put on the event in an effort to foster a sense of community. He said they also drew inspiration from another series of seasonal monthly events in the Grandin area called the 'Chillage.'

“We kind of want to have our own event that mimics what the Chillage does,” he said.

Link said he’d love to see the festival become an annual occurrence.