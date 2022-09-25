Many factors drive prevalence of childhood obesity in Roanoke

The portion of Roanoke City Public Schools elementary students classified as obese increased from 24% in 2019 to 29% in 2021.

Those prepandemic to last year numbers are based on data provided by Roanoke City Public Schools, which gets included in the Roanoke Valley Community Healthy Living Index.

The index is developed to “facilitate awareness of relationships between ‘place’ and health across Roanoke’s city neighborhoods.” Liz Ackley — an associate professor and director of the Center for Community Health Innovation at Roanoke College — directs its development.

Ackley stressed that obesity is just one measure of health, a sentiment shared by Kristin Adkins, the population health manager for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“Ensuring that children have a healthy start includes an array of factors beyond any single metric,” Adkins said. “Improving childhood health does include supporting nutritional goals such as access to fresh, healthful food and whether kids have healthy school lunches. But we frame the issue of overall childhood health more widely to include other factors such as physical activity, mental health, neighborhood safety and more.”

Ackley said the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had a hand in increased cases of unhealthy weight.

The pandemic made it less common for families to shop for groceries together, reducing the opportunity for families to discuss healthy food choices.

“It’s believed that 6- to 11-year-olds were probably the most widely affected in terms of COVID and how that affected childhood weight gain,” Ackley said.

On the other hand, she characterized the local response to closed schools as “heroic,” especially in a national context.

“In terms of trying to distribute food to children when schools closed, our partners really stood up to that test pretty well, busing food to children to try to make sure they were still getting access to meals,” Ackley said.

There’s also a regional component to unhealthy weight, even within the city of Roanoke.

When broken out by school zone in the 2021 Index, the highest concentrations of overweight and obesity occurred in Monterey, Lincoln Terrace, Garden City, Preston Park, Hurt Park, Morningside and Virginia Heights. In each of those zones, at least half of enrolled students classified as overweight or obese. The 2021 Index said Monterey has demonstrated the “most persistent need of intervention.”

“As much as 20-50% of the variation in health status between individuals can be explained by healthy behaviors, yet the ability to engage in healthy behaviors is largely influenced by access to healthy living resources, such as supportive infrastructure and services,” the 2021 Roanoke Valley Community Healthy Living Index said.

In 2017, 2019 and 2021, Roanoke’s families with elementary school-aged children cited infrastructure — sidewalks, parks, bike lanes — and heavy traffic as some of the biggest barriers to physical activity.

The good news is that the index helps inform where the city of Roanoke focuses its development efforts.

“One of the things really unique to Roanoke is that the city designates HUD target areas every five years,” Ackley said, speaking of federal spending goals under the Department of Housing and Urban Development. “Every five years the city makes a decision on where the majority of its housing and urban development funds get delegated.”

The location of grocery stores also plays a role, Ackley said.

“Most of our full service grocery retail is on the perimeter of the city. … We’ve had a group of partners from different sectors working on grocery retail development in northwest Roanoke for the last seven years,” Ackley said.

Meanwhile, the role of Roanoke-based Local Environmental Agricultural Project cannot be overstated. A regional leader for years, LEAP’s overarching focus is building a better, more resilient local food system while helping food insecure families afford healthy foods.

The LIFT — Local Impact For Tomorrow — Center at Fallon Park Elementary School is also considered a national model.

“It’s a partnership … to basically put dental practice and clinic facilities into an elementary school and then open that resource up to families after hours,” Ackley said.

The 2019 Index indicated a “need for age-appropriate intervention during the elementary school years to reduce the persistence of unhealthy weight status in Roanoke city youth.” Early childhood would be even better, Ackley said, because children have already established many of their lifestyle habits by the time they start school.