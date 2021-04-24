March wins Republican nomination for 7th District House seat

Christiansburg businesswoman Marie March has clinched the Republican nomination in the race for Virginia’s 7th House of Delegates District.

In a firehouse primary held Saturday, March defeated challengers Sherri Blevins and Lowell Bowman, who finished in second and third place, respectively. March took 54% of the vote, while Blevins received 26% and Bowman got 20%, according to results provided by the 7th Legislative District Committee.

March owns Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack in Christiansburg.

March's run for the state house 7th District seat marks her first attempt to hold public office. She will, however, face opposition in the November general election, as Tara Orlando and Derek Kitts are each seeking the Democratic nomination in the race.

Throughout her campaign so far, March has espoused common conservative talking points such as support for gun rights and pro-life measures. She said she is also for policies to aid small businesses.

This breaking news post will be updated.

