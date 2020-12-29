Marines veterans group makes 25th annual donation to Camp Roanoke

Camp Roanoke recently received a 25th annual donation from local Marines who enlisted people to run through mud for fundraising.

Proceeds of $1,200 raised during the 2020 Marine Mud Run, held each September at Green Hill Park in Glenvar, were given to Camp Roanoke by Roanoke Valley Detachment 426 of the Marine Corps League.

Detachment members Roger Flippen and Michael Shepherd attended a Roanoke County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier in December to present the $1,200 check.

“This year has been quite difficult to put on an event like this. We are extremely pleased that we could even have it,” Shepherd said. “We didn’t want to stop, 25 years is a long time to put on any event successfully.”

Though numbers were down from previous years, Shepherd said the event was all in all a success, and he is glad people participated.

“I’ve been involved with this since its conception, and it amazes me how many people want to come out and do this,” Shepherd said, to the supervisors’ laughter. “Roger and I crawled through the mud enough when we were on active duty. For people to pay good money to do it is exceptional.”