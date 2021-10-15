Maroon crush: Getting to Lane Stadium seats proves dangerous for some Virginia Tech students

"My friend … lost consciousness," Cox said. "When I was reunited with her, we were both unpinned, she was hunched over, grabbing her ribs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She ended up going to the doctor the next day. She has suffered cartilage and muscle damage around her ribs."

A lack of staff has been an issue at Tech games this season. Students said stadium personnel do not always check tickets at the gate, resulting in overcrowding issues in the tunnel-like passageways to the stands and in the stands themselves.

Four-game homestand latest test for Hokies' compromised stadium operation Virginia Tech football opens a four-game homestand Saturday against Richmond, rapid-fire tests for the Hokies’ already beleaguered game-day operation.

"The ticket people, it almost looked like there wasn't even enough of them there," Blake said. "So when all these students came in from Center Street, the ticket people got completely overwhelmed. Some people just walked right in. They were scanning people sometimes and you would get the 'X' on the scan that it was either a fake ticket or an old ticket but they just let them in because they were getting so overwhelmed. … There's too many people in [Lane] because they were letting a bunch of people in who didn't have tickets."

"By the time that I got in, I think they were just letting people in at that point, there were so many people," Riddle said. "They weren't really checking tickets."