Maryland man ID'd as driver who died in Tuesday crash in Botetourt County
Virginia State Police have identified an 81-year-old Maryland man who died after crashing into another driver on I-81 during a high-speed chase with police on Tuesday.

The driver was identified as Juan Earl Hackley, 81, of Lanham, Maryland. He was operating a 2014 Ford Fusion that rear-ended a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Cheyenne E. Clark, 18, of Wytheville, near mile marker 155 that day.

The Fusion overturned, throwing Hackley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, from the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to a news release.

Clark and two 17-year-old passengers of the Camry were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the release stated.

The incident began just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Rockbridge County at mile marker 175, where the Fusion had struck a vehicle. State police began chasing Hackley at mile marker 165. Speeds during the pursuit reached up to 100 miles per hour, according to police.

