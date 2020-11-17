Mass testing at Western Virginia Regional Jail shows 25% of inmates have COVID-19

"If they start developing symptoms, they're going to treat them as if they have COVID," O'Dell said.

Last week, after the mass testing first began, numerous inmates, who were still under lockdown, emailed The Roanoke Times with concerns about the virus, health issues and the handling of the outbreak.

"One of our public health nurses who went in said it was clean, organized, professional and everybody was concerned about how they could do better to prevent the spread of disease," O'Dell said Tuesday. "This particular jail has been incredibly proactive. ... We went in and we did make some recommendations, but there was nothing major."

"We are constantly cleaning the program areas, the high-touch areas. We are cleaning the pods twice a day," Russell said.

The facility has also been working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which has provided additional supplies, and incoming inmates will be quarantined for 14 days.