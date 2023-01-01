 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Massie's tenants sue park owner in Montgomery County

110422-roa-homepark-05 (copy)

Massie’s Mobile Home Park is located off Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

CHRISTIANSBURG — The subsidiary company that operates Massie’s Mobile Home Park is being sued in response to a water cutoff incident in November.

That adds another wrinkle to a saga that began earlier this year following the purchase of the property by a firm tied to a controversial hedge fund.

The Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal Aid, along with a number of tenants, are awaiting a scheduled Jan. 6 hearing in Montgomery County General District Court over the legal organization’s filing of 13 unlawful exclusion suits against Massie MHP LLC.

Massie MHP, a subsidiary of Homes of America LLC, bought the long-existing mobile home park in August. A short time after the ownership change, numerous tenants received notices to quit, with at least several questioning the debts claimed on the forms.

The issuance of the notices led to widespread concerns of evictions among tenants and exacerbated already existing notions many of the residents had about other issues at the park.

Legal Aid attorneys said during the fall that they were working with Massie’s Roanoke-based attorney to try to resolve the issues over the notices.

Then on Nov. 15, Montgomery County — through its utility arm, the Public Service Authority — turned the water off to the park after its owners failed to pay the bill. The water was turned off at approximately 10 a.m. that day and restored some hours later after the park’s owner paid the outstanding bill, county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said at the time.

“The owners of Massie’s Mobile Home Park are the single account holder with the PSA, meaning residents pay the owners and the owners pay the PSA,” Harris wrote in an email in November.

The owners had owed just over $14,000, said Legal Aid staff attorney Kristi Murray. Following the purchase of the park, the owners paid the first utility bill but not the next two, or at least not on time, she said.

Virginia law includes provisions that prevent landlords from willfully interrupting services, Murray said. And although the water was turned back on several hours later, state law doesn’t require a specific time period to elapse for an act to be considered a willful interruption of an essential service, she said.

“We’ve provided a willful causation of an interruption of service,” Murray said.

One of the tenant court petitions asserts that the landlord “willfully and without authority from the court … interrupted or caused the interruption of an essential service to plaintiff(s).”

Legal Aid is seeking the recovery of damages incurred, statutory penalties and attorney fees, Murray said. The damages sought could amount to either $5,000 or four months’ worth of rent per client, whichever is greater, she said.

Although Legal Aid has contacted just over two dozen tenants in the entire Massie’s ordeal, 13 elected to be plaintiffs in the current unlawful exclusion case, Murray said.

The Roanoke Times has been unable to reach Massie’s’ Roanoke attorney, despite multiple attempts. An email sent to Bryan Grimes Creasy generated an automated response saying he would be out of his office until Jan. 3.

One of the tenants in the unlawful exclusion case, whom The Roanoke Times had previously interviewed, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Regarding the previous notices to quit, Murray said in an interview in December they’ve been in a kind of “holding pattern.”

When Legal Aid began addressing the conundrum with the notices, attorneys with the organization said during the fall that they spotted discrepancies with the forms they saw.

The forms cited 2018 laws that are no longer in effect, Legal Aid said. The code sections referenced in notices sent out to tenants in September were repealed and replaced due to an overhaul of landlord-tenant law in 2019, the organization said.

Then, several amounts claimed in the notices were not the correct ones owed by the tenants served, Legal Aid said. There were indeed some tenants who were behind, but the organization said it noticed amounts specifically owed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and not the tenants themselves.

One resident interviewed by The Roanoke Times during the fall said the $50 they included in their October rent payment was intended for utilities. But they said that specific amount really came from guesswork due to a lack of clarity on utility bills since the ownership change.

Massie MHP and Homes of America share an Englewood, New Jersey, address with the firm Smith Management LLC, according to out-of-state business records.

Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that has received much attention and scrutiny in recent years over its buyouts and subsequent gutting of newspapers, is described as a division of Smith Management LLC in a 2008 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Homes of America, via subsidiary companies like Massie MHP, has recently drawn attention over its buyouts of a number of mobile home properties across the country. Various news reports from different parts of the country covered concerns from residents over sharp rent hikes imposed by the company following the takeovers.

Similar concerns recently surfaced in the nearby Princeton, West Virginia, area where the group involving Smith Management and Homes of America bought several mobile home parks.

Mountain State Justice Inc., a nonprofit law firm, filed a class action lawsuit in which it argued that the new owners of the Mercer County parks had raised lot rents in the communities to as much as double, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported in December.

Mountain State Justice sought a temporary restraining order to keep the Mercer County Health Department from issuing permits to the parks, but a judge ultimately declined the request.

Legal Aid in Christiansburg can’t pursue a federal class action suit against the owners of Massie’s due to some regulations that govern the organization, Murray said.

