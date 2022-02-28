Mayor says Roanoke should keep official ties with Pskov, Russia

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Monday said he disagrees with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's call this weekend for Roanoke to break off its 30-year Sister City relationship with Pskov, Russia, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Now is not the time for further division," wrote the mayor in a letter to the governor dated Monday, "but rather to ensure we demonstrate compassion for and support of the people of Ukraine, while continuing to use our existing relationships with the people of our sister cities to show them there is a better way, a way led by common understanding, freedom and peace — standing in direct contrast with the path of authoritarianism and violence."

Lea's stance with Youngkin stood in contrast to a report this weekend by WFIR radio that said Lea told the station he agreed with Youngkin's call to sever ties.

"I misspoke," Lea said Monday. He added that he did not fault WFIR's reporting.

Lea said he intended to place the Pskov relationship on the agenda for discussion during the March 7 Roanoke City Council meeting. It would be up to the council to decide what action, if any, needs to be taken with regard to the relationship, the mayor said.

Lea said he does agree with Youngkin's denouncement of the invasion and told him so when they talked Sunday. Lea also said he support's Youngkin's action plan. The mayor did not have specifics of that plan.

Youngkin's office said the governor believes the state should cease buying Russian goods and services and that the Virginia Retirement System and university endowments should pull back investments in Russian assets.

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Inc. said it, too, disagreed with the governor’s office’s request about Pskov in a letter signed by the group’s president, Mary Jo Fassié.

Meanwhile, in Norfolk, another city Youngkin had asked to end such a relationship, Mayor Kenny Alexander called for the Norfolk Sister City Association to rally behind Ukraine and end its relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia, according to The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot.

“Freedom and self-determination are ingrained in Norfolk’s spirit, and we stand in support of a free and independent Ukraine,” Alexander wrote in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post, according to the Pilot.

“Norfolk is proud to join many throughout the world who are rallying behind Ukraine, while calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his senseless, inhumane, and tyrannical acts of violent aggression against a sovereign and democratic nation.”

Marguerite Inscoe, president of the Norfolk Sister City Association, wrote in an email to the Pilot: “The mayor and governor have made a notable request considering current circumstances with Russia and Ukraine. Discussion is underway with the executive board.”

Roanoke has seven sister cities and Norfolk has 10.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.