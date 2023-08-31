Back in February, Dianne Slusher’s 25-year-old Maytag refrigerator went kaput. So the Raleigh Court retiree sought to replace it.

Slusher, 78, went shopping at Austin’s Appliance Center on Franklin Road, where she had purchased the previous Maytag. (She also bought her still-working stove at Austin’s.) There, on Feb. 14, she chose another Maytag model — basic white with a freezer on top — rather than a fancy refrigerator with lots of bells and whistles.

Including tax, it cost $946. Slusher paid via check — although now she wishes she had paid with a credit card. Austin’s delivered it Feb. 15.

The fridge has not worked correctly since then, Slusher said. The problem is, the lower refrigerator compartment’s too cold. Items on its bottom shelf freeze, Slusher said.

Initially, Slusher didn’t complain to Austin’s Appliance Center, because the refrigerator was new. Slusher assumed she hadn’t dialed in the proper temperature settings.

So over a period of weeks, she tried all the different temperature settings, for a couple weeks at a time. That occurred between February and May, during which she kept the Maytag owner’s manual on her kitchen table, and carefully read and reread it.

But bottom-shelf items, such as lettuce, kept freezing. Slusher put a glass of water on the bottom shelf, and it froze. (Wednesday, she showed me a frozen glass of water on her lower shelf.)

Slusher is diabetic and depends on insulin, which she keeps in her fridge. She’s afraid if her medicine freezes it’ll spoil. Many types of insulin carry manufacturer warnings against freezing.

May 23 was the first day she visited Austin’s Appliance Center, post-purchase of the fridge, and asked for a repair appointment. She spoke with Paul Sinclair, general manager. He told me he understood her concerns, because he’s diabetic, too.

Austin Appliance sent a repairman to examine Slusher’s fridge on May 31. He ordered a part. On June 8, “Someone else came and put that part in,” Slusher told me. But that did not solve the fridge’s problem. “The second repairman said ‘you might need a new refrigerator door,’” Slusher added.

That man measured the temperature on her lower shelf, and found it was 27 degrees. He told Slusher the reading should be 37 degrees. He believed her door wasn’t sealing near the bottom, and that’s why lower-shelf items were freezing. He ordered Slusher a new door.

The new door arrived at Slusher’s home June 24, shipped directly to her house in a huge box. She dragged it into her kitchen by herslef and left it there, assuming a repairman would come and install it. But none ever showed up. She called Austin’s Appliance again, on July 1.

She told Sinclair ‘the door is sitting in my kitchen,’ and he said ‘what door?’” She said Sinclair told her he would send some delivery people to install it. She also called Maytag/Whirlpool.

An Austin’s Appliance delivery man arrived to install the door July 14. But when he examined the unboxed door, he told Sinclair it was damaged. He took it back to Austin’s Appliance with him, Slusher told me.

Three days later, Maytag/Whirlpool sent a repairman to install the door, but by the time that guy showed up, there was no door to install because the Austin’s delivery man had carted the damaged door away.

That same day “I was told a [second] new door would be ordered, and that it would take six to eight weeks,” Slusher said. That was on July 17.

By this past Monday, six weeks had passed and Slusher was getting antsy, waiting on a new door for a new fridge that she bought and paid for in February.

The latest she’s heard about the second new door is that it’s on back-order and that it could take up to 10 weeks. That could push the door’s arrival until Oct. 2.

“I need some help, somehow. I can’t get any satisfaction from these people,” Slusher told me.

She said Sinclair has told her repeatedly that he’s asked Maytag-Whirlpool to replace her fridge. Sinclair told me the same thing in phone calls Tuesday and Wednesday.

But there are complicating factors, Sinclair added.

The first is that Slusher bought the refrigerator in February, when a previous owner operated Austin’s Appliance Center. A new owner bought it in April, Sinclair told me. So, when Slusher first complained, it was to people who had nothing to do with her February purchase.

Sinclair said he can’t even look up Slusher’s purchase history, because Austin’s new owners are doing business with Maytag/Whirlpool under a different account than the previous owners, and he has no access to the previous owner’s records.

Second, Slusher “has a repair warranty, not a replacement warranty,” Sinclair told me. That means Maytag/Whirlpool won’t replace the refrigerator until they’ve tried to fix it but failed. Apparently, the company hasn’t finished trying.

Third, the area manager for Maytag/Whirlpool in Roanoke recently left her job. She was replaced by a guy named Taylor Bradley, Sinclair said. That’s who Austin’s has appealed to at Whirlpool/Maytag.

“It’s been a circus,” Sinclair told me.

“When do you think Ms. Slusher will have a working refrigerator, from her February purchase?” I asked him.

Sinclair said he didn’t know. But Wednesday, he said he been in contact again with Taylor Bradley that morning. He said Bradley told him he was trying to expedite a decision about what to do with Slusher’s defective Maytag refrigerator.

It’s been 28 weeks since Slusher purchased the Maytag fridge that doesn’t function correctly and 14 weeks since she first reported a problem with it. How patient does she have to be?

Wednesday afternoon, after having no luck getting Taylor Bradley’s phone number from Sinclair, I contacted Whirlpool’s media relations department by phone and email. I got a reply from Whirlpool’s media team that they were forwarding my email to their customer service teams to see what was possible.

Slusher, who’s retired from Appalachian Power’s tax accounting department, got emotional when I visited her house Wednesday. She said she’s very private and she doesn’t like the attention this article will bring her. But she didn’t know where else to turn.

“I have no desire to damage anyone’s reputation. I just want them to do the right thing,” she said. “For me the right thing at this point is to replace the fridge or refund my money.

“Am I being unreasonable at all?” Slusher asked. “If something isn’t done about this, I’ve got to buy a new refrigerator.”

The short answer to her question is, no.

It is not unreasonable, whatsoever, to expect a new refrigerator will function properly after it’s delivered. What’s unreasonable is that it still doesn’t function properly 14 weeks after Slusher first reported the defect.

Let’s hope that Maytag/Whirlpool eventually arrives at that same conclusion, and does the right thing.