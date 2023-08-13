Related to this story

Tim Lewis runs McAfee Knob

Tim Lewis runs McAfee Knob

Runner Tim Lewis disappears into the woods on a jog up the trail to McAfee Knob. He recently logged his 500th summit, part of his training reg…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Displaced Maui residents take refuge at an emergency shelter