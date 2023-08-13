Most who take it on will take hours huffing and shuffling up Catawba Mountain to soak in unobstructed wild sights from the iconic McAfee Knob — but Tim Lewis is on the run.

Lewis, 34, of Salem, said he runs the four-mile ascent hike in “about 45 minutes of moving time.”

On July 29, he marked his 500th ascent to the iconic outcropping on the Appalachian Trail in Roanoke County. A week later, on Aug. 5, he trekked up and down to McAfee Knob five times to celebrate.

“I always try to go up there at least once a week,” Lewis said. “That’s the closest trailhead to my house.”

It’s not summer heat, stray spiderwebs or a steep uphill incline that he considers the most challenging part of the roughly 8-mile round trip.

“The first step out the door is the hardest part,” Lewis said. “You got to push past that.”

His first hike to McAfee Knob he said was just a regular walk in July 2012, and he started running it regularly in 2015, he said. Since then, Lewis has been up and down the trail more weeks than not, often chasing the closing moments or waking seconds of daylight.

“Some of my main motivation, I just got addicted to seeing the sunrise and sunset,” Lewis said. “But it also doubles as getting good training for my races, and combining my photography with training.”

Lewis’ dawn and dusk runs to the pinnacle of Catawba Mountain not only serve as preparation for long-distance races, some in excess of 100 miles. His photography, shot on an iPhone, has also found him a couple thousand fans on social media.

“I’ve considered upgrading plenty of times to an actual camera, but I can’t justify it,” Lewis said. “I’m always running, my phone is right on my belt. Just take a picture and keep going.”

That’s how Lewis, who works nights as a UPS employee, started keeping track of his now more than 500 McAfee Knob summits. He counted back through his early training logs, then started numbering climbs thereafter with photographs logged on his Facebook page. Last week he also launched a website to sell his mountain vista images, www.KingofMcAfee.com.

“Some people ask if I get tired of it, of doing the same trail and mountain so many times,” Lewis said. “I always say every time up there is unique.”

McAfee Knob is often called the most photographed location along the famed Appalachian Trail, which stretches more than 2,100 miles from Georgia through Roanoke County to Maine. It’s so popular, along with nearby Dragons Tooth and Tinker Cliffs, that the National Park Service is currently collecting public comment on a draft management plan for the areas [see related story]. On Aug. 5, car license plates at the trailhead parking lot hailed from every surrounding state, plus Florida and Arizona.

“I’m just blessed to live so close to such a prominent peak that everybody travels from all over the country to experience,” Lewis said. “It’s cool meeting all kinds of people up there, especially when the thru-hikers come through.”

Lewis said he knows several people who have been up the mountain more than he has, but they don’t document their treks to know when a big milestone hits. McAfee Knob isn’t the only trail Lewis frequents around Roanoke, but for him it’s a springboard toward bigger strides.

“One of my main goals is to run a marathon in all 50 states,” Lewis said, and he’s done 37 so far. Out of the United States’ 58 mountain peaks higher than 14,000 feet, he’s climbed 35 of them.

“I’ve just always had that personality of going 110% at whatever my current interest is,” Lewis said. “That’s the key to training for a race or getting good at anything, just consistency.”

Defining that consistency, Lewis said he has no plans to stop summiting McAfee Knob.

“I’m just continuing to go up there at the same rate I always do,” Lewis said. “As long as I live here, I don’t see why I wouldn’t continue going up there.”