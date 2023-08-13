A draft visitor use management plan for the Appalachian Trail's Triple Crown is available for public comment, according to the National Park Service.

"The Triple Crown includes three iconic areas along Appalachian National Scenic Trail: Dragon’s Tooth, McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs," a news release said. "Because of increased visitor use, this trail segment has seen increasing wear and damage to natural areas."

The National Park Service and its partners co-managing the Appalachian Trail near Roanoke are encouraging the public to comment through Aug. 31 on a draft visitor use management plan for Virginia’s Triple Crown segment of the trail.

"The draft of the Visitor Use Management Plan proposes ways to reduce impacts to the trail and its users, protect cultural and natural resources, address facility and safety concerns and improve opportunities for visitors to use, experience and enjoy the trail in safety," the NPS said. "This planning effort began in 2021, with the first public input taking place in March 2022."

Join the NPS and its partners at one of two public meetings to learn more about the plan:

Virtual Public Meeting on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:00 p.m.

Teams Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3NHtdgT

Meeting ID: 282018103550327, Passcode: BjgSji

Call In: 1-202-640-1187, Passcode: 741 430 500#

Closed captioning will be available; the virtual meeting will be recorded.

In-Person Open House Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

Location: Salem Civic Center Community Room

1001 Roanoke Blvd

Salem, VA 24153

To read the draft management plan online: