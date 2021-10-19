McAfee Knob visitors starved for parking

Bridge construction provides a unique opportunity to pilot a shuttle service to address visitation demand and parking congestion, the February feasibility study said.

Until that bridgework begins, a one-acre, hillside parcel owned by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and acquired with help of the trail club in December 2020 sits untouched beside the McAfee Knob parking lot. That land will eventually be conveyed to the park service, said Herndon-Powell of the ATC.

“Things are in the works, but it wouldn't happen until after the pedestrian bridge is built,” Herndon-Powell said. “The reason we partnered to acquire that property is with the hope that it will open up more options as the park service goes into their planning process.”

And the planning process is underway, as is evidenced by February's transit feasibility study. A visitor use management plan is in the works, according to park service documents, but it is unclear when or where the information will be made available.

“We'll already have to close part of the parking lot… so it would make sense to keep it closed and go straight into the parking lot improvements,” Herndon-Powell said. “But that is going to take a lot of coordination and the stars to all align for them to have that plan ready and approved in time.”