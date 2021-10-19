McAfee Knob visitors starved for parking

MCAFEE KNOB — Bunk Sweeney’s old hamburger restaurant was demolished almost 40 years ago, but hunger persists for parking where Virginia 311 crests Catawba Mountain, at the start of an Appalachian Trail day-hike that draws thousands from afar to feast on famed sights of the Roanoke Valley.
Sightseers determined to summit McAfee Knob need more space for parking at the trailhead beside Virginia 311, but there’s not much room on the narrow mountain ridge for a larger lot, much less for overflow parking.
Trail and government officials searching years for solutions have found few options, suggesting little improvement until at least 2024, after a pedestrian bridge is built across Virginia 311.
McAfee Knob represents a tangled knot of challenges that a broad regional partnership is working to untie, said Kathryn Herndon-Powell, regional manager for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, a nonprofit that manages the trail’s 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine.
“There's a lot of great stuff coming down the pike, and a lot of great things that have already happened,” Herndon-Powell said during a phone call. But, “thousands of people will come visit and have to deal with a crowded parking lot.”
The gravel parking lot that once housed Bunk Sweeney’s Mountaintop Inn can nowadays park perhaps 70 cars, officials said.
Some longtime, local hikers — including Dick Clark, former Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club president — remember a time before the parking lot took over Bunk Sweeney's place and started filling with cars from out of state.
“Bunk Sweeney’s was basically a roadhouse,” Clark said. “If you’d go inside, you’d usually see a bunch of good old boys drinking beer, listening to the jukebox and shooting pool.”
The roadhouse served hot dogs and hamburgers at least from the mid-1950s, when Clark said he first started hiking up McAfee Knob, and it remained open into the ‘70s, according to memory. It was purchased and torn down in 1984 by the National Park Service, which owns and manages the trail land and parking lot on Virginia 311.
In the years since, word travelled worldwide about the view from McAfee Knob. But the parking lot hasn’t changed much since they tore down old Bunk’s place.
Famed, acclaimed rock
Depicted on British magazine covers, Hollywood movie posters and the Roanoke County logo, McAfee Knob is a famous visage.
Vaunted on social media, it’s a hike people plan vacations for, travelling from afar to experience the 9-mile, there-and-back walk. A trail sensor located one mile from the summit detects upwards of 70,000 visitors per year, officials said.
On one recent Thursday in October, a family perusing the path said they were from Israel. An Appalachian Trail guestbook halfway toward the summit bares signatures from residents of Los Angeles, Chicago and South Africa, among other faraway places.
Tourists who have travelled from so far are less keen to seek their long-range views elsewhere, even when the McAfee Knob parking lot is overflowing on any given Saturday, said Mark Farrell, a Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club member who logs heavy volunteer hours maintaining the trail.
“My worry about the parking situation is most people come from out of town,” Farrell said while on the trail last week. “It’s going to be a disaster when they start construction on that bridge.”
Virginia Department of Transportation plans a $2.8 million pedestrian bridge over Virginia 311, scheduled to begin building in fall 2023 and finishing in fall 2024, according to the VDOT project webpage.
Visitation only seems to be increasing. Fervor for parking reached new heights in October 2020, when Roanoke County police ordered the towing of more than a dozen cars parked illegally on Virginia 311 near the McAfee Knob trailhead.
Somewhere for overflow
County and trail officials have taken steps in the year since to avoid another towing spree.
Newly placed traffic cones, “no parking” and tow-away signage is abundant along Virginia 311 and on nearby Old Catawba Road, said Megan Cronise, who is transportation planning administrator for Roanoke County.
“One important part of what we started doing last year is trying to communicate better with hikers coming to McAfee about the parking restrictions,” Cronise said. “We tried to make it very clear to people that we're serious about not wanting people to park in places where they really shouldn't be.”
And Catawba Greenway is newly opened at Virginia Tech's Catawba Sustainability Center, offering a connection to the Appalachian Trail toward McAfee Knob, for those who don’t mind hiking an extra mile or two, said Lindsay Webb, who is parks, planning and development manager for Roanoke County.
“That's the main thing we're trying to emphasize for this upcoming hiking season, there are alternative parking lots available,” Webb said. “People can also park on Catawba Creek Road and use Catawba Greenway for access.”
Roanoke County requested lines be painted on the gravel lot at McAfee Knob to help people more efficiently park with what limited space is available, but county officials said the park service declined due to lack of funding.
It would also be good for permanent bathrooms to be installed at a trailhead so heavily visited, officials agreed.
Future features
Other popular park locations employ shuttle services to alleviate trailhead traffic on crowded days, but shuttles are not well-suited for the McAfee Knob area due to parking lot restraints, not from lack of demand, according to a National Park Service feasibility study released in February.
“We don’t have plans to start a shuttle in the near-future, but it is something we are continuing to investigate,” Cronise said. “We're definitely going to need it when half of the parking lot is closed, but we could really use it right now.”
The planned pedestrian bridge will allow hikers to pass over Virginia 311 without crossing the road at a blind, uphill curve, as they do now.
“Visitors can expect reduced parking at the trailhead only during construction,” the webpage said. “Parking expansion is not a part of VDOT's project to build a new bridge.”
Bridge construction provides a unique opportunity to pilot a shuttle service to address visitation demand and parking congestion, the February feasibility study said.
Until that bridgework begins, a one-acre, hillside parcel owned by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and acquired with help of the trail club in December 2020 sits untouched beside the McAfee Knob parking lot. That land will eventually be conveyed to the park service, said Herndon-Powell of the ATC.
“Things are in the works, but it wouldn't happen until after the pedestrian bridge is built,” Herndon-Powell said. “The reason we partnered to acquire that property is with the hope that it will open up more options as the park service goes into their planning process.”
And the planning process is underway, as is evidenced by February's transit feasibility study. A visitor use management plan is in the works, according to park service documents, but it is unclear when or where the information will be made available.
“We'll already have to close part of the parking lot… so it would make sense to keep it closed and go straight into the parking lot improvements,” Herndon-Powell said. “But that is going to take a lot of coordination and the stars to all align for them to have that plan ready and approved in time.”
With federal land in particular, there is a lengthy checklist of considerations to be made before changes are approved, she added.
Cared for by the community
Beyond the parking lot, there are other land management matters that need effort and attention at McAfee Knob. Volunteers do a lot of heavy-lifting.
Trail maintainer Mark Farrell, who doubles as membership coordinator for the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, said they always need for extra hands maintaining the trail, and to get involved via www.ratc.org.
“People go around the steps, keep the erosion going, cut the trail, litter…” Farrell said. “We have to be out here every year repairing what hikers have done.”
Foot traffic causes a lot of erosion, and can make the trail unsafe, Farrell said. Since 2020, fire & rescue personnel have responded to 23 hiker and technical rescue calls at McAfee Knob, according to county data.
“We have inexperienced hikers, older people and young kids coming up here,” Farrell said. “That’s why we have to make this safe.”
Because some people come to McAfee Knob with little or no hiking experience, they may not know about trail etiquette or the seven principals of Leave No Trace, which emphasizes minimizing human impact to the outdoors, Farrell said.
“Sometimes we take down three full 15-gallon bags of trash after just one weekend,” Farrell said. “I hate seeing that. It’s very discouraging, because it was not like that at all.”
Things have sure changed up on Catawba Mountain since 1975, Farrell said, when he first hiked McAfee Knob as a Roanoke College student and noticed bunch of good old boys leaving from old Bunk Sweeney’s Mountaintop Inn. He said he was too scared to ever venture inside.
But nobody else was up on McAfee Knob that Saturday in October, Farrell said, and the trail wasn’t nearly as worn-down as it gets now.
“We do all this work, then come back a year later and have to do it again and again,” Farrell said. “But I’m glad other people get the experience, so I don’t mind.”
Photos of Bunk Sweeney's old Mountaintop Inn still exist somewhere, sources said, but nobody was able to scrounge them up. But at least one little part of the establishment is confirmed to still be in Roanoke.
“One thing I do have is the Bunk Sweeney’s sign," said Clark, the former trail club president. "It's somewhere up in my garage."