McAfee's Knob hiker badly injured after 50-foot fall

A hiker received life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after falling 50 feet from the top of McAfee’s Knob.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the summit of the popular hiking destination near Catawba at about 6 a.m. and located the hiker, identified as a male in his 20’s.

Three all-terrain vehicles, about 30 fire and rescue personnel and three police officers were used in the rescue operation, the fire and rescue department said.

A rescue team reached the injured man shortly before 7 a.m., rendered first aid and began to carry him back up to the top of the summit.

The terrain on the mountain was “extremely steep and rocky,” the rescue department said, and members of the initial rescue team were joined by “a wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers.”

The injured man was carried to an all-terrain vehicle and then to a waiting medical helicopter, which transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The rescue operation was completed about 9:30 a.m.

