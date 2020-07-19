MCPS plan to move bus maintenance to downtown Christiansburg draws debate

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools is awaiting a town decision on measures that would allow the district to move its bus maintenance operations to the old middle school facility on College Street.
The requests from MCPS were addressed last week by the town council, which hosted a public hearing on the issue.
School officials said the plan is currently the most cost effective and feasible option for the maintenance of the district’s fleet, but those more critical of the project voiced concerns about the move adversely affecting the surrounding neighborhood and possibly taking away other development opportunities.
Additionally, school officials say the town’s decision on the matter will impact when they can complete the long-awaited renovation of Christiansburg High School.
MCPS currently refers to the College Street property as its Operations Center, but the site was once home to the middle school. The center currently houses the district’s facilities, technology, warehouse, print shop, school nutrition and transportation departments, all of which have been at the site for more than a year.
The property is also the site of Montgomery Central, a campus for a small number of at-risk students in eighth to 12th grade.
MCPS is asking the town to move the approximately 16-acre site from a residential district to a business district that allows public schools and specifically commercial garages with the approval of a conditional use permit.
The proposed rezoning has been paired with another district request for a conditional use permit for a commercial garage and contractor storage yard.
The district currently keeps its buses at the Operations Center, but performs maintenance on the vehicles at another facility on Cambria Street. School officials have said the Cambria site is no longer suitable for the repair of their bus fleet.
One of the Cambria site’s issues is that it’s not large enough to have a lift, said MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake.
“This means that our technicians must roll under the bus to make certain repairs,” she wrote in an email. “We also don’t have adequate space for the storage of parts and repair equipment.”
The old gym at the College Street site has plenty of room for multiple lifts and additional bays, which allows staff to be more efficient in the repair of the bus and vehicle fleet, Drake said.
MCPS currently has 126 buses.
Several council members voiced some reservations about the district’s plans.
Councilman Steve Huppert said the town’s growth has and will continue to create a need for prime pieces of real estate such as the old Christiansburg Middle School site. He pointed to the former Blacksburg Middle School property, which is set to undergo a massive redevelopment that will feature a mix of commercial, civic and residential entities.
“I don’t want it to look like, in the middle of Christiansburg, like an I-81 truck stop,” Huppert said.
Huppert said the College Street site could play a more prominent role in future downtown redevelopment.
Superintendent Mark Miear said he understands some of the council members’ points. The district could be open to significant offers on the property in the future that would allow it to take its bus maintenance operations elsewhere. The division currently has no other more feasible options, he said.
Miear said there are also currently no plans to sell the property.
“At the end of the day, we need something now for our bus mechanics … to fix their buses in a proper garage,” he said.
If the district’s request is rejected, Miear said a significant delay is possible for the renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School.
The delay would be due to MCPS needing to dip into funds for the future Christiansburg High project to cover the cost of a new garage — something schools officials said will cost upwards of $6 million.
“The space at the Operations Center already has the facility to be used as a garage, and we have the necessary funds to convert the old gymnasium to a garage,” Drake wrote in an email.
Miear told Christiansburg officials this past week that the conversion of the Operations Center facility will cost about $1 million.
Work on Christiansburg High isn’t expected to start for at least a few years. A previous projection placed the project’s price at about $70 million, but Drake said there are no new cost estimates for the high school.
Christiansburg High Principal Tony Deibler said during the recent public hearing that his school is close to being 200 students over capacity. He also voiced concerns about the impact on learning of the school’s undersized classrooms.
School board member Penny Franklin said Christiansburg schools have waited years to be improved, even if some of that delay was out of the strand’s control.
“Christiansburg has waited, waited and waited to have improvements to our schools here,” Franklin said. “Now everybody has a new high school, except for Christiansburg.”
One past project was the construction of a new Blacksburg High School, prompted by the 2010 collapse of the old high school’s gym roof.
The new Blacksburg High School was part of a more than $120 million package of projects that also included a new Auburn High School in Riner.
Franklin likened the current rezoning request for the garage with the zoning debate over the old Blacksburg Middle School, an issue that wasn’t resolved until about a year ago, despite the fact that the campus itself closed in 2002.
“We dealt with the zoning issue in Blacksburg that would not allow funds to come back into the county to support capital projects,” she said. “This is what this is about, also. This is a zoning issue that will allow us to move our employees to a safe facility to work on our buses the way they need to be worked on.”
However, Warren Rosborough, who lives near the Operations Center, voiced worries about odor from diesel fuel and noises from the garage activities.
Liz Dickson, who owns a house behind the jail in downtown Christiansburg, said she’s unsure if the school district’s plans reflect what investors are looking for in that area.
“We bought that house because we hated seeing downtown fall down. We could have bought any property in Christiansburg,” she said.
“It’s growing, growing and growing. I feel like we need to think about that. We need to think about our town. What can we do to make it conducive for other businesses to come downtown.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.