MCPS plan to move bus maintenance to downtown Christiansburg draws debate

“I don’t want it to look like, in the middle of Christiansburg, like an I-81 truck stop,” Huppert said.

Huppert said the College Street site could play a more prominent role in future downtown redevelopment.

Superintendent Mark Miear said he understands some of the council members’ points. The district could be open to significant offers on the property in the future that would allow it to take its bus maintenance operations elsewhere. The division currently has no other more feasible options, he said.

Miear said there are also currently no plans to sell the property.

“At the end of the day, we need something now for our bus mechanics … to fix their buses in a proper garage,” he said.

If the district’s request is rejected, Miear said a significant delay is possible for the renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School.

The delay would be due to MCPS needing to dip into funds for the future Christiansburg High project to cover the cost of a new garage — something schools officials said will cost upwards of $6 million.