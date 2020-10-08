Measure to expand broadband in rural Virginia faces uncertain future in budget negotiations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Byron was the most vocal dissenter to the measure in the budget for the pilot program. She said the proposal would significantly change the policy of how Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds broadband projects. She added that the private sector is best suited to invest in the areas where it’s costly to serve.

“This is not a local government function,” Byron said last week when the House debated the proposal. “Stepping in and asking local governments to — with their authorities — own and operate a broadband network is not the solution we’re looking for. It’s just going to diminish the dollars we have.”

Bulova, the delegate from Fairfax County, said expanding broadband should not be a “public vs. private” dilemma.

“It should be how do we cost efficiently deploy broadband to areas without service,” he said.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, also defended the measure in the budget.

“What we need to ask ourselves is if we want to broaden competition here and allow for these authorities to be able to compete, who have done a good job in a number of areas across Virginia,” Rasoul said. “And the answer is yes.”