Meditators bring slices of silence to the FloydFest experience

Afterward, she changed her thinking about that second "may I." As she meditated, she replaced "less anxious" with "more peaceful," she said.

"I didn't want to bring a negative" into the session, she said.

Ashby, attending her fourth FloydFest, has been meditating for a decade, but this was her first time doing it at the site.

"I'm not usually surrounded by so many sounds and sensations," Ashby said.

Klein told the group that they would be distracted, both by things outside themselves and by their own minds.

"All of these phenomena come to your awareness and through your awareness. Let them go," he said. "If your mind wanders off and you notice it, then bring it back. You are meditating. You're doing it right."

Ashby said she was able to bridge the outer sensations and expand past her inner trip.

"I felt all of our energy express throughout the entire festival ground," she said. "I felt a tunnel of energy."

In the space of an hour, she wasn't able to make it to the tunnel's end, but the short quest was worthwhile.