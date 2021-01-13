Meeting in person, Senate opens session on somber note with tribute to Sen. Chafin

Chafin, an attorney and cattle farmer, died Jan. 1 at the age of 60. He had represented the 38th Senate District, which stretches from Montgomery County to Wise County, since 2014, after a brief stint in the House.

“He was not just a cattle farmer down there in Moccasin,” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City. “He loved and considered the soil of Southwest Virginia as sacred.”

Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, shared memories of his visits to Russell County, where Chafin showed him Breaks Interstate State Park and an unused four-lane bridge between Virginia and Kentucky often referred to as the “bridge to nowhere.” Chafin also stayed at Mason’s home in Hampton Roads when he was attending a celebration of Jamestown in 2019 to mark the 400th anniversary of representative government. Mason didn’t go to the event because President Donald Trump was speaking.

“In no way did that stand in the way of our ability to spend time together and have a friendship,” Mason said.