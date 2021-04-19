 Skip to main content
Meetings scheduled on Radford Arsenal's burning permit
RAAP

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant as seen from property on Montgomery County’s Brush Mountain.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

A virtual public informational meeting about the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RAAP) facility’s hazardous waste renewal permit will be Wednesday, April 21, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

A public hearing on the matter is set for April 28.

The permit will allow thermal treatment of waste pyrotechnics, explosives and propellants by open burning.

DEQ will present details of the draft permit proposal during the meeting on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. Comments from the public will be accepted at the public hearing on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. and by mail through May 24, 2021.

For more information on the meetings, how to register, and RAAP, visit the DEQ website, https://www.deq.virginia.gov.

For questions, contact Ashby R. Scott (804-698-4467).

— The Roanoke Times

