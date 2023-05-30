MARTINSVILLE — A Roanoke man was killed at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend during a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Henry County.
Virginia State Police said Bruce Allen Guillams died Friday at 1:13 p.m. when his 2003 Mazda 3, traveling south on U.S. 220, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred just north of the intersection with State Route 641.
Guillams, 57, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, state police said.
The incident remains under investigation.