MARTINSVILLE — A Roanoke man was killed at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend during a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Henry County.

Virginia State Police said Bruce Allen Guillams died Friday at 1:13 p.m. when his 2003 Mazda 3, traveling south on U.S. 220, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred just north of the intersection with State Route 641.