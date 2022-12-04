Memory of loved ones wins photo club's challenge

Tracy Burlingame of Riner won the Radford Photo Club’s November photo challenge, “Still Life,” with her photo of a rose from her grandmother’s funeral and a blown-glass ball with her mother’s ashes in it. Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg won the open theme challenge with a photo of the Pendleton upper waterfall.

“Pendleton waterfalls are in the Blackwater State Park in West Virginia,” he explained. “This photo was taken last October. The upper waterfall can be reached through a very steep trail that starts from the main trail behind the lake. The trail can be challenging, especially after some rain.”

The next meeting will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Attendees are invited to share their three best photos of the year and talk about each. Bring photos on a thumb drive to display. Also, goodies to share will be welcome. Feel free to bring prints of photos for which you would like feedback.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. Learn more about the club by searching for “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook or a browser.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove