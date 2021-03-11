Men who died as result of Claytor Lake boat collision identified

The men who died in a boating collision on Claytor Lake on Wednesday have been identified.

Faron Dale Gardner, 67, of Hillsville, and Reginald Sizemore, 70, of Dublin, were recreating on the lake when their boats collided, according to state Department of Wildlife Resources.

A good Samaritan saw the accident and attempted to help by throwing one of the victims a personal flotation device, according to a DWR news release.

DWR is appreciative to the onlooker for his attempt to save one of the victims and sends their sympathies to the family and friends of each victim, the agency said in the release.

Assisting agencies were Pulaski County Public Safety, Pulaski County Special Operations, Radford Fire and EMS, Christiansburg Fire, Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, and the Draper Volunteer Fire Department.

Alcohol was not a factor and neither man was wearing a life jacket. The investigation continues, according to the release.