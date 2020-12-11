Mendenhall position to be named for Roanoke family

Roanoker Heywood Fralin, a 1962 graduate of the University of Virginia who has supported UVa programs in various areas, has joined with his wife, Cynthia, in pledging $5 million for the endowment of UVa's head football coaching position.

Matching funds will create a permanent endowment of $7.5 million toward a position currently held by Bronco Mendenhall, whose official title will be "The Fralin Family Head Football Coach."

Heywood Fralin is a past member of the UVa Board of Visitors, serving as rector and vice rector. He also has been a longtime officer in the Virginia Athletics Foundation. He is chairman of Roanoke County-based Medical Facilities of America, a nursing and rehabilitation care company. Cynthia Fralin is also a UVa graduate.

"This is an amazing gesture and I am overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity and thoughtfulness from Cynthia and Heywood," Mendenhall said in a news release. "Heywood's vision and passion are only matched by his ability to blaze a path and set an example for others to follow."

Fralin previously had made gifts to John Paul Jones Arena and Scott Stadium and various "enhancements" for football and men's basketball.

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams was quick to express her appreciation to the Fralin family.