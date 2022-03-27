Merry Oak to live on through art projects

The beloved Merry Oak at Smithfield Plantation — taken by a storm in May 2020 — will live on through two art installations using the tree’s crown, Virginia Tech announced last week.

It is part of a university-wide, multiple-year effort to preserve the presence and legacy of the white oak. Estimated to be more than three centuries old and to have stood long before European colonists arrived, the Merry Tree, as it is commonly called, is thought to have become a sacred gathering place for the people enslaved at the plantation.

“The Merry Tree was the place or location in which the enslaved community would gather for meetings, religious ceremonies, and celebrations. And when I say celebrations, I also mean homegoing services and funerals,” said Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, in a university news release. Moseley-Hobbs four-times-grandfather Thomas Fraction was once enslaved at Smithfield.

Hobbs is participating in the process to memorialize the tree as a family descendant along with Virginia Tech, Smithfield and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

“We look at the tree as an ancestor,” Moseley-Hobbs said in the release. “That’s why I came down from Maryland to follow the tree, because it’s the same thing as when you have a family member pass away — you follow them through the funeral process.”

A ceremony at the Merry Oak site was being held during “1872 Forward: Celebrating Virginia Tech” that started Thursday and ended March 26.

“Virginia Tech has grown up as an institution in Blacksburg on land that holds Native American, African American, and European American history and traditions,” Menah Pratt-Clarke, vice president for strategic affairs and vice provost for inclusion and diversity, said in the release. “The many people of this land, from 1872 forward, have contributed to our growth. ... The events of the 1872 Forward weekend will recognize and honor those who were here before us, who dreamed of what Virginia Tech might become, and whose stories can guide us into our future.”

In April 2019, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors dedicated a building on campus to the families. The three-room building similar to the dwellings enslaved people lived in the 19th century is located at Solitude near the Duck Pond.

Moseley-Hobbs said the Merry Oak resembled many of the trees in West Africa, the region from which her family was taken, so it made sense her relatives would have been drawn to it. She even felt a special connection to the Merry Oak during her earliest trip to Blacksburg.

University Arborist Jamie King said he witnessed that connection firsthand during one of Moseley-Hobbs’ visits just prior to the storm that toppled the Merry Oak.

About two years later, Moseley-Hobbs still clearly recalls that moment.

“The tree looked like it had been trying to hold on [to life], and we just said to the tree, ‘You can go now,’” Moseley-Hobbs said in the release. “And a couple months later, the wind hits it, and it goes.”

Once claimed by the storm, discussions began to determine the best way to preserve the tree and its legacy, according to the release.

“When I came here in 2019, that tree was a huge priority. It was one of the first trees I went to see,” King said in the release. “It’s likely the longest documented object at Virginia Tech, and I’m excited to see how this wood can keep telling this story.”

The stakeholders determined storytelling would primarily continue through two art installations, and the first step was the removal of the tree’s crown.

One art installation will be crafted by Floyd County-based artist Charlie Brouwer in collaboration with University Planning and will built near Solitude, according to the release. The other will be designed by the descendants of the formerly enslaved families with the help of St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill in Floyd County — and the company is milling the wood for both projects, according to the release.

Brouwer’s work was commissioned through a public bidding process by the Council on Virginia Tech History, according to the release.

The artist, in the release, said he drew inspiration from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians in designing the installation titled, “Think on These Things.” The installation will include a circle of benches with words “think on” sandblasted into the concrete inside the circle and a sculpture of a tree made from reclaimed Merry Tree wood standing in its center.

Moseley-Hobbs has been working with other family members and the craftspeople at St. Pierre on the second installation. Though not entirely finalized, the current thought is it will include a bench to be placed near the Merry Oak site adorned with art representative of West African culture, according to the release.

King said this project has been one of the great honors of his career, but in some ways also one of the easier tasks because of the strong commitment of every party involved.

“We’ve all really collaborated, and I think that’s the key here,” he said in the release. “It was a tree and it’s still a tree, but the real story it represents is what we’re all trying to continue to tell.”

Moseley-Hobbs said she hopes the end of this project is really more of a beginning.

“I’m hoping all this is a kickoff to a long-term plan, not just for Virginia Tech, but expanding even beyond the Blacksburg community,” Moseley-Hobbs said in the release. “I’m hoping the work we’re doing here becomes a leader and an example, so work like this takes place in other places.”