Metro to micro for Blacksburg-Christiansburg area?

Bustling Blacksburg and the surrounding New River Valley area has long been classified as a federal metropolitan statistical area — and a potential change to micropolitan isn’t being seen as a small tweak.
The federal proposal would change the MSA designation by requiring that the core localities in those areas have a population of at least 100,000 — as opposed to the current requirement of 50,000, according to recent news reports on the matter.
The change would eliminate the metropolitan statuses of 144 localities across the country, including Blacksburg, and would instead designate those places as micropolitan statistical areas.
The proposal reflects the significant growth of the country since the mid-20th century, and a federal outline of the proposed changes says they’re being made to more effectively implement past guidelines and to address population shifts across the U.S.
However, officials in Montgomery County and the New River Valley aren’t sure that would be the change’s only outcome and they even worry the measure could hurt economic development.
It’s still unclear exactly what effect the metro status change would have on Blacksburg, but it could impact funding for transit services and housing, said Town Manager Marc Verniel.
“We are concerned that loss of funding could come in the future if the federal government changes funding rules based on metro area status,” Verniel wrote in an email. “The town of Blacksburg is opposed to the proposed MSA change, and we do not understand the reasoning behind it.
“We have contacted the National Community Development Association and from what I understand, they are planning to lobby against the change.”
Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, echoed some of Verniel’s comments, but said it’s still unclear exactly how it would affect federal agency appropriations as those entities do not necessarily follow population thresholds or urban and rural designations.
“It is a highly complex issue and all of the ramifications are not fully understood, therefore the [federal] Office of Management and Budget should undertake a more comprehensive review of all potential impacts before any changes are made,” Byrd said.
John Provo, the director of the office of economic development at Virginia Tech, added Medicaid reimbursement rates to the areas that could be affected, he said.
The change, Provo said, could also trickle down to the smaller rural areas that don’t have metro designation. He said it could lead to a situation where areas such as the coalfields communities could be required to directly compete with Blacksburg and Montgomery County for funds those smaller areas currently have easier access to.
“All of the sudden, those folks are now in this funding pool,” he said.
Provo said that situation could be quite challenging for those smaller communities as they don’t typically boast the same level of the grant-seeking staff and infrastructure that localities such as Blacksburg and Montgomery County have.
Then, Provo said, the change could even affect initiatives that aren’t necessarily tied to municipal programs.
Provo referenced the local discussions and rumors over the years about whether the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s — a staple in other college towns and major metro areas around the country — could ever come to Blacksburg. The chances of the town ever getting one of those stores would fall even more as those types of chains typically look for factors such as metro area designations when considering new locations, he said.
“They [metro designations] represent a certain level of market share and economic activity between those communities,” Provo said, adding that it could impact other companies’ perceptions of the Blacksburg area.
How exactly the recent federal proposal would impact the Blacksburg and Montgomery County area remains to be seen. In Virginia, cities — which Blacksburg isn’t — are independent of counties.
A recent Associated Press story named Blacksburg as one of the 144 localities — a list that includes cities — that could be affected, with the outlet reporting the town having an urban area of just under 90,000.
Blacksburg by itself has a population of just over 44,000, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimate. Montgomery County, which the town is a part of, has a population of 98,535, according to those same census estimates.
Montgomery County’s population, however, has grown to 100,073, according to estimates released last year by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area has a population of 167,531, according to latest census estimates. That figure includes the populations from other localities in the New River Valley, the city of Radford, and Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties.
“It’s very odd they would consider a move like this at a time when, in fact, we’re growing quickly,” said Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith.
The proposal also comes as Blacksburg and Christiansburg are still trying to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, a crisis that has led to declines in revenues that Virginia towns draw from taxes on dining and lodging.
When he proposed Blacksburg’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Verniel said he doesn’t expect several of the town’s key revenue streams to return to normal until at least some point next year. Projections he shared showed 2021-22 revenues from business licenses and the meals and lodging taxes still lagging behind those same revenues from the 2018-19 year.