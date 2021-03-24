Metro to micro for Blacksburg-Christiansburg area?

“We have contacted the National Community Development Association and from what I understand, they are planning to lobby against the change.”

Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, echoed some of Verniel’s comments, but said it’s still unclear exactly how it would affect federal agency appropriations as those entities do not necessarily follow population thresholds or urban and rural designations.

“It is a highly complex issue and all of the ramifications are not fully understood, therefore the [federal] Office of Management and Budget should undertake a more comprehensive review of all potential impacts before any changes are made,” Byrd said.

John Provo, the director of the office of economic development at Virginia Tech, added Medicaid reimbursement rates to the areas that could be affected, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The change, Provo said, could also trickle down to the smaller rural areas that don’t have metro designation. He said it could lead to a situation where areas such as the coalfields communities could be required to directly compete with Blacksburg and Montgomery County for funds those smaller areas currently have easier access to.

“All of the sudden, those folks are now in this funding pool,” he said.