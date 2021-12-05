Mild month takes chilly break in Roanoke area; wintry mix possible to start midweek rain chance

December has begun warmly -- with a record Dec. 2 high of 72 in Roanoke on Thursday -- and there is every reason to believe, looking at the large-scale pattern, that much of the first half to two-thirds of the month will average above normal in temperature across most of the central and eastern United States, including our backyard.

But this week we have a brief spurt of colder weather, near to perhaps slightly below normal, 30s and 40s temperatures for a few days behind a cold front on this Sunday night that might squeeze out a few weak rain showers.

This colder air will coincide with the approach of a low-pressure system late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system offers the best chance at widespread rainfall in almost a month, but it's still quite iffy on several factors. It's not a sure thing we'll see much in the way of much-needed rainfall, possibly just showers.