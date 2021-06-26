'Militia ... not a scary term,' says commander of Bedford County Militia at its second annual muster

Falls said the militia aims to operate responsibly, and its members go through training. Falls estimated the Bedford County Militia has between 60 and 80 members.

“Go to church, go to Walmart, go to the mall, go to the movie theater, go anywhere in public and that’s who we’re made up of,” he said. “We are the public.”

Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, spoke at the event, saying he was happy to be there with “proud patriots and constitutional conservatives who are doing their part to help strengthen our nation and to fight for the things that we believe in.”

Good said he is an advocate for the Second Amendment and has sponsored legislation to protect what he described as a “God-given right.”

John Sharp, a member of the board of supervisors, said Bedford County was one of only two localities in the commonwealth to formally recognize its militia. Sharp said he supported doing so because he felt it might give members of the militia “additional legal standing” to challenge gun control measures that were being considered by state lawmakers.